EU slams US tariffs, says ‘no winners’ in trade wars

The EU foreign policy chief said Thursday that there are “no winners in trade wars,” following the US announcement of 20% tariffs on European goods.

“It’s clear that all these tariffs will raise prices for the consumers,” said Kaja Kallas on the doorstep of a defense ministers’ meeting in Poland, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She said the bloc must now consider how to bolster its own defense industry.

“We are buying a lot from the Americans right now, but we need to diversify our portfolio so we have the capabilities to produce here,” she said, adding that the bloc will also look to other allies for arms.

European countries are already supplying more than half of Ukraine’s ammunition, she added, but called for faster action.

“These things are moving very well, … we need to get the help to Ukraine as fast as possible,” she said.

Kallas added that she expects countries at Thursday’s defense ministers’ meeting to announce more short-term help for Ukraine.

“Because the stronger they are on the battlefield, the stronger they are behind the negotiation table,” Kallas added.

