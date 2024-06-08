EU spent $630 bln on replacing gas from Russia in 2021-2023
The European Union spent more than $630 bln on gas imports from countries other than Russia in 2021 - 2023, which is comparable to Europe’s gas spending over eight years, Head of Rosneft Igor Sechin, said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, News.az reports.
Sechin also noted that the figure is approaching European investment in green energy over the same period, comparable to the GDP of Sweden and Poland, and almost four times the total GDP of the Baltic countries.