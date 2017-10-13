EU summit building evacuated

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifteen injured after ‘technical fault’ with kitchen ventilation.

The European Council building that will host EU leaders for a summit next week was evacuated Friday after noxious fumes from the building’s kitchen led to 15 people needing treatment, including five being hospitalized.

“All relevant … services are working together … to ensure the safety of people working in the buildings, and the investigation as to the source of the problem is underway,” said the Council in a statement. The fumes spread due to “a technical issue affecting the ventilation,” the statement said.

The Council said the evacuation would not affect the EU summit scheduled for next Thursday and Friday.

The building, known informally as the “Space Egg,” was opened last December and was estimated to have cost more than €300 million. It is located across the street from the European Commission’s Berlaymont HQ.

News.Az

News.Az