EU suspends visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats, officials

The EU Council on Monday decided to suspend parts of EU-Georgia visa facilitation agreement.

This may lead to Georgian diplomats and officials having to apply for visa when travelling to the EU, the Council said in a statement News.Az reports."For travels to a member state which has reintroduced visa requirements, Georgian diplomats and officials will also no longer benefit from shorter application times, lower visa fees, and the possibility to submit fewer supporting documents," the statement said.The Council noted that the decision is a reaction to the adoption last year by Georgia of a 'Law on transparency of foreign influence' and a legislative package on 'family values and protection of minors'.

