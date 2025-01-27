Yandex metrika counter

EU suspends visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats, officials

  • Region
  • Share
EU suspends visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats, officials
Photo: Shutterstock

The EU Council on Monday decided to suspend parts of EU-Georgia visa facilitation agreement.

This may lead to Georgian diplomats and officials having to apply for visa when travelling to the EU, the Council said in a statement , News.Az reports.

"For travels to a member state which has reintroduced visa requirements, Georgian diplomats and officials will also no longer benefit from shorter application times, lower visa fees, and the possibility to submit fewer supporting documents," the statement said.

The Council noted that the decision is a reaction to the adoption last year by Georgia of a 'Law on transparency of foreign influence' and a legislative package on 'family values and protection of minors'.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      