EU, US to discuss new sanctions on Russia next week

EU, US to discuss new sanctions on Russia next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union officials will hold talks on sanctions against Russia in Washington on September 8, according to sources.

According to the sources, the European delegation will be led by EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The meeting, which will take place at the US Department of the Treasury, is expected to discuss "various forms of economic pressure to exert on Russia, including new sanctions," the news agency said. Discussions will involve officials with the White House, the US Department of State and the office of the US Trade Representative.

Earlier, European Council President Antonio Costa announced plans for an EU team to travel to the US to discuss sanctions on Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following his visit to China that the West sought to take advantage of developments in Ukraine to resolve its economic issues in relations with other countries.

News.Az