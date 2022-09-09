EU welcomes handover of five Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union welcomes the handover of five Armenian servicemen to Yerevan by Baku, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"Welcome news today regarding the release of five Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan following the meeting of the leaders in Brussels on 31/8. Important humanitarian gesture & likewise noteworthy that the handover took place without intermediaries," Klaar noted.

