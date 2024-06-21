Yandex metrika counter

EURO-2024: Austira earn impressive victory over Poland

The II round in Group D of EURO-2024 has started today, News.az reports.

Poland met with Austria. The meeting was held in Berlin.

Both sides fought for the first 3 points in the duel between the teams that lost in the last round.

France and the Netherlands will meet in the other match of the tour to be held today.

EURO-2024
Group stage, second round
June 21, group D
20:00. Poland - Austria - 1:3
Goals: Krzysztof Piatek, 30 - Gernot Trauner, 9. Christoph Baumgartner, 66. Marko Arnautovich, 78 (pen.)

