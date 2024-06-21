EURO-2024: Austira earn impressive victory over Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

The II round in Group D of EURO-2024 has started today, News.az reports.



Poland met with Austria. The meeting was held in Berlin.Both sides fought for the first 3 points in the duel between the teams that lost in the last round.France and the Netherlands will meet in the other match of the tour to be held today.EURO-2024Group stage, second roundJune 21, group D20:00. Poland - Austria - 1:3Goals: Krzysztof Piatek, 30 - Gernot Trauner, 9. Christoph Baumgartner, 66. Marko Arnautovich, 78 (pen.)

News.Az