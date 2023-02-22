Euronest PA rejects Armenia-proposed resolutions on Azerbaijan’s Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10th Ordinary Session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly was held in Chișinău, Moldova, News.Az reports.

During the session, the Azerbaijani Parliament was represented by six MPs led by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, MP Tahir Mirkishili.

The Armenian delegation proposed amendments to the final document of the 10th Session, which included such challenges as "opening the Lachin-Khankendi road", "lifting the blockade of Karabakh", "withdrawal of the Azerbaijani Army from the territory of Armenia", and "activation of the OSCE Minsk Group".

As a result of the Azerbaijani MPs' efforts both at bilateral meetings and plenary sessions, all the proposals of the Armenian delegation have been rejected by the representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly.

The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, comprised of 60 MEPs and 10 members from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia and Ukraine, held a meeting in Chișinău, for its 10th Ordinary Session. They discussed the impact of the Ukraine conflict on the Eastern Partnership.

News.Az