Europe has been ‘free-riding’ on U.S. security, admits Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged that Europe has long relied on U.S. military power for its security, pledging that Germany and its allies must now “do more” to strengthen defense capabilities amid escalating global tensions.

Speaking during his first visit to the UK as chancellor, Merz signed the Kensington Treaty with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, a landmark bilateral agreement focusing on defense cooperation, immigration, and economic growth, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We know we have to do more on our own and we have been free-riders in the past,” Merz told the BBC. “They’re asking us to do more, and we are doing more.”

The chancellor emphasized the growing threat posed by Russia, calling it a danger “not only on Ukraine, but on our peace, our freedom, and the political order of Europe.”

Merz confirmed Germany will increase defense spending and expand its army size, while pledging additional support for Ukraine, including long-range strike systems. This follows President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will boost Kyiv’s defenses through arms sales to NATO allies, who will then send weapons to Ukraine.

The treaty includes a mutual assistance clause seen as highly significant given Russia’s ongoing aggression. Merz stressed the need for clarity on how European weapons sent to Ukraine will be replaced by U.S. supplies.

