Europe must not be treated as a ‘pawn’ in Ukraine talks, Germany’s Merz warns

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday cautioned the United States against sidelining Europe in any negotiations with Russia over the war in Ukraine, stressing that a durable peace agreement cannot be reached without the involvement of both Europe and Kyiv.

Speaking before lawmakers in the German parliament, Merz said Europeans are eager to see the war end as soon as possible. However, he warned that any deal crafted solely between “great powers” — a reference to Washington and Moscow — would fail to create lasting stability if it excludes Ukraine and Europe, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

“At this fateful moment for Ukraine, for Europe, and for our alliance with the US, I want to make one thing clear: European affairs can only be decided in agreement with Europe,” Merz said.

“Europe is not a pawn, but a sovereign actor pursuing its own interests and values,” he continued. “And we must not lose sight of this: the war could end tomorrow if Russia stopped its illegal aggression and withdrew its troops from foreign territory.”

