Europe's Ariane 6 launches navigation satellites into orbit - VIDEO

Europe's Ariane 6 rocket successfully placed two satellites into orbit on Wednesday, expanding the EU's navigation system that rivals the US GPS.

The mission lifted off from French Guiana, marking the fourth commercial launch of the Ariane 6 since the single-use rockets became operational last year after long delays, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The rocket soared into cloudy skies from Europe's spaceport in Kourou at 2:01 a.m. local time (0501 GMT), carrying two additional satellites for the European Union's Galileo programme. This global navigation satellite system aims to reduce the bloc's reliance on the US GPS.

Minutes before 7:00 a.m. local time (1000 GMT), applause erupted at the spaceport as officials confirmed that the satellites had successfully entered orbit 23,000 kilometres (14,000 miles) above Earth. With this launch, the total number of Galileo satellites in orbit rises to 34.

The European Space Agency (ESA), which oversees the programme, said the new satellites will enhance the Galileo system's robustness by providing spares to ensure continuous, 24/7 navigation for billions of users.

The EU notes that Galileo is four times more accurate than GPS, offering navigation precision of up to one metre. ESA added that the successful launch strengthens "Europe's resilience and autonomy in space," highlighting the bloc’s growing independent capabilities.

