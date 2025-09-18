European commissioner praises Azerbaijan’s reconstruction efforts in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, during her visit to Aghdam, expressed admiration for Azerbaijan’s restoration and reconstruction efforts in its liberated territories.

“I'm much impressed being here in Aghdam and in Karabakh. It's unbelievable what Azerbaijan is doing here, building up this area, which was so many years in war and destroyed. I admire the courage of your government to build new cities, new facilities so that people will come back,” Kos told journalists, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“I have learned a lot today. And there are three points I would like to stress. First, no war is good. War is ruining people's lives, and war is always full of consequences and the wounds are deep. Secondly, it is possible, if you are for the peace, that you build on this vision, that you have to stop the war, and that you have to do something for the peace. And this is what Azerbaijan and Armenia have done. And the third point is, the European Union is willing to help,” the European Commissioner said.

“And I'm really looking forward to bring the relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union on a new level,” she added.

News.Az