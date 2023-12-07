European Council President welcomes agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delighted to welcome a major break through in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations as they issue a joint statement, Charles Michel, European Council President, said, News.az reports.

“Welcome in particular release of detainees and unprecedented opening in political dialogue. Establishing and deepening bilateral dialogue between sides has been a key objective of the EU-led Brussels process: today’s progress is a key step. I now encourage the leaders to finalise the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace deal as soon as possible,” he wrote on his page on X.

Note that following the talks between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence between two countries. Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military servicemen. In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani military servicemen.

News.Az