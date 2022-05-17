European Investment Bank set to implement new project in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is about to launch a new project in Azerbaijan, said Maciej Czura, Head of the EIB Regional Representation for the South Caucasus.

Speaking at the EU-Azerbaijan business forum in Baku on Tuesday, Czura said that the implementation of the Eastern Partnership Investment in Connectivity (EPIC) initiative will soon be launched in Azerbaijan, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

He noted that this initiative will create opportunities to diversify the economy and support the non-oil sector.

News.Az