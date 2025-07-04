Europe’s top CEOs urge EU to pause implementation of AI act

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of 46 chief executives from some of Europe’s largest companies has called on the European Commission to delay the rollout of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, warning that the current regulatory approach could stifle innovation and undermine Europe’s global competitiveness.

In an open letter published Thursday, the executives requested a two-year “clock-stop” on the AI Act before key obligations come into force. Signatories include top leaders from Airbus, TotalEnergies, Lufthansa, ASML, and AI startup Mistral, among others, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

“We urge the Commission to propose a two-year pause on the AI Act,” the letter states, citing growing concerns over “unclear, overlapping, and increasingly complex EU regulations” that are hindering business operations and investment across the continent.

The call comes as Brussels reassesses parts of the landmark tech legislation amid a wider push to reduce bureaucratic burdens and stimulate the EU economy. The AI Act has faced mounting pressure not only from European industry leaders but also from major U.S. tech firms, who have lobbied intensively in recent months.

Henna Virkkunen, the European Commission’s digital policy chief, told earlier this week that a decision on whether to delay the Act could be made by the end of August, particularly if key technical standards and implementation guidelines are not finalized in time.

According to the letter, the proposed pause should apply both to provisions concerning general-purpose AI systems, set to take effect on August 2, 2025, and to high-risk AI systems, which would be subject to the Act starting August 2026.

The executives argue that a delay would demonstrate the EU’s commitment to regulatory clarity and business competitiveness, signaling to innovators and investors that Europe remains an attractive environment for tech development.

The European Commission has yet to respond publicly to the letter.

