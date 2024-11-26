EU’s Borrell urges Israel to back ceasefire deal in Lebanon
Reuters
The European Union’s foreign policy chief urged Israel on Tuesday to back a proposed ceasefire deal in Lebanon which he said has all the necessary security guarantees for Israel, News.az reports citing Reuters.
Speaking at a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting, Josep Borrell said there was no excuse for not implementing the deal with Hezbollah, adding pressure should be exerted on Israel to approve it today.
Israel looks set to approve a US plan for a ceasefire with Hezbollah on Tuesday, a senior Israeli official said.
