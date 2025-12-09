EU’s Kallas: Critics should look to Russia, not EU

EU’s Kallas: Critics should look to Russia, not EU

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday that criticism of freedoms within the European Union is misplaced and should be directed at countries that actively suppress liberty — “Russia perhaps,” she stated.

Speaking before a European Parliament committee, Kallas rejected concerns raised in a recent White House strategy document that questioned EU policies affecting civil liberties, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The European Union is the very essence of freedom,” she said.

“Criticism regarding liberties here should be aimed in a different direction — Russia perhaps — where dissent, free media, political opposition, and even platforms like X are banned.”

Her comments also addressed criticism from U.S. officials following an EU regulatory fine imposed on X last week, which Washington suggested reflected excessive EU intervention.

Kallas characterized the American criticism as deliberate provocation:

“It seems to me it is made to be a provocation.”

The remarks came after a meeting of European defence ministers focused on cooperation and additional aid measures.

