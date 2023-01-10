EU’s Michel and Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday held a phone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel, News.Az reports.

Zelenskyy informed Michel about the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine’s current needs in armaments.

“During a phone call with President of the European Council Charles Michel, I informed him about the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's current needs in armaments. We agreed on joint efforts to implement the Peace Formula & discussed expectations from the upcoming EU–Ukraine Summit,” the Ukrainian president said on Twitter.

