EU’s Michel and Ukraine’s Zelenskyy hold phone talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday held a phone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel, News.Az reports.
Zelenskyy informed Michel about the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine’s current needs in armaments.
“During a phone call with President of the European Council Charles Michel, I informed him about the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's current needs in armaments. We agreed on joint efforts to implement the Peace Formula & discussed expectations from the upcoming EU–Ukraine Summit,” the Ukrainian president said on Twitter.