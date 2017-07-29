EU’s Mogherini to attend Rouhani’s presidential inauguration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Federica Mogherini will travel to Tehran on August 5, in her capacity as chair of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Hassan Rouhani, said Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Catherine Ray in a tweet July 29.

On this occasion, she will have bilateral meetings with Iranian dignitaries to review the state of implementation of the nuclear deal and discuss the issues of bilateral and regional relevance.

The official inauguration ceremony for Hassan Rouhani will be held in the Parliament on August 5, where he will swear in as the 12th president of the Islamic Republic.

Before the inauguration ceremony, on August 3, Rouhani will attend a ceremony to receive his presidential precept from Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Hassan Rouhani overwhelmingly won the presidential election on May 19, sweeping 57 percent of the vote.

News.Az

News.Az