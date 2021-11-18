Events on border between Armenia, Azerbaijan show situation in region has not calmed down - Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Events on the border between Armenia, Azerbaijan show that the situation in the region has not calmed down and requires the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent as a guarantor of stability in the region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at an expanded meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry board, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The Russian president said the role of Russian diplomacy is increasing in continuing efforts to resolve disputed issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia, restore economic ties in the South Caucasus and unblock transport corridors. "In my opinion, the prospects there are not bad. All countries in the region, including Russia, are interested in the long-term resolution of these problems," he concluded.









News.Az