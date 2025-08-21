Evercore to acquire British boutique investment bank Robey Warshaw for $196 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. investment bank Evercore Inc announced it will acquire London-based boutique investment bank Robey Warshaw LLP for $196 million, marking a significant expansion of its presence in Europe’s M&A advisory market.

The purchase price will be paid in two tranches: half in Evercore shares at closing and the remainder a year later, either in cash or stock. The deal, involving the Mayfair-based firm whose partners include former UK finance minister George Osborne, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Founded in 2013 by former bankers Simon Robey, Philip Apostolides, and Simon Warshaw, Robey Warshaw has earned a reputation as a leading adviser to Britain’s largest corporates.

"Robey Warshaw brings extraordinary, long-standing relationships with some of the world’s leading multinational companies," said Evercore Chairman and CEO John Weinberg. “The acquisition will strengthen Evercore’s market position in Europe and open significant client opportunities across the EMEA region and globally.”

Robey Warshaw co-founder Simon Robey emphasized continuity for clients: “They will continue to receive the personal attention we have always provided, while benefiting from Evercore’s global reach, product capabilities, and sector expertise. Evercore is the right home for all of us.”

Evercore expects the transaction to be earnings accretive in the first full year post-acquisition. The deal reflects a broader trend of consolidation in the investment banking sector, following recent purchases such as Mizuho Financial Group’s $550 million acquisition of Greenhill in 2023 and Mediobanca’s purchase of Arma Partners the same year.

