UK freezes assets of Iranian oil magnate, four firms over Tehran links

Britain has imposed sanctions on Iranian oil magnate Hossein Shamkhani and four companies accused of backing Tehran’s overseas operations, including activities in Ukraine and Israel.

The measures, announced Wednesday under the UK’s Iran sanctions regime, freeze any assets held in Britain and prohibit British individuals and businesses from dealing with the designated parties, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

London said the sanctioned network had facilitated hostile actions by the Iranian government, including attempts to destabilize the UK and other countries. Some of the firms were cited for acting on behalf of or under the direction of Shamkhani, who was also sanctioned by the United States last month.

The targeted companies operate in the shipping, petrochemical, and financial sectors, according to the government notice.

