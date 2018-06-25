Ex-deputy chief of Armenia state security service detained

+ ↺ − 16 px

Employees of the National Security Service detained the former first deputy chief of the state security service Vachagan Ghazaryan, the head of the NSC press service Samson Galstyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The press service of the department is expected to issue a statement later.

As reported earlier, Ghazaryan is the alleged owner of Yans restaurant complex, where huge amount of money have been found during the searches.

