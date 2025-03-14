Ex-Montenegro president highlights Global Baku Forum's role in addressing crisis impacts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 12th Global Baku Forum and the topics discussed here, provide an excellent opportunity to find solutions to addressing impacts of global crises and geopolitical changes. Because the current geopolitical situation is indeed shocking, said Milo Dukanovic, former President of Montenegro.

He made the remarks at a panel session, themed “Path to Peace”, which was held as part of the forum, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“If we do not pay more attention to the protection of human rights, we may face serious consequences. The problems facing the world will eventually lead to chaos. I believe the democratic world should not allow this to happen. We should not only talk about the problems of a single country but also discuss solutions to the issues facing the entire world," the former President of Montenegro noted.

