Ex-NATO chief Stoltenberg to become Munich Security Conference chairman

The former NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, is set to become the next chairman of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in February 2025.

“The long-standing Norwegian politician and outgoing Secretary General of NATO will succeed current Chairman Ambassador Christoph Heusgen. Jens Stoltenberg will assume his role in February 2025,” the MSC said in a statement, News.Az reports.Stoltenberg has served as Secretary General of NATO for 10 years, from 2014-2024, he was UN Special Envoy on Climate Change and for more than two decades has held prominent positions in the Norwegian government, including ten years as Prime Minister as well as stints as State Secretary for the Environment and as Minister of Energy, Economy, and Finance.In his statement, Stoltenberg said: “I have dedicated my entire political life to maintaining peace. It is a great honor for me to serve as Chairman of the Munich Security Conference and make a contribution to its mission “peace through dialogue.” Few international platforms are as important as the MSC to promote conflict prevention, dialogue, and international cooperation.”

