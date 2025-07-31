Ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas charged in illegal high-stakes poker ring at LA mansion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas has been charged alongside five others for allegedly operating illegal high-stakes poker games at his Los Angeles mansion, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Arenas, 43, best known for his time with the Washington Wizards, was arrested and faces three felony charges, News.Az reports, citing AP News:

- Conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business

- Operating an illegal gambling business

- Making false statements to federal investigators

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Arenas ran the underground games under the alias "Agent Zero," his well-known nickname from his NBA career. One of the other defendants is reportedly tied to an Israeli organized crime group.

All six defendants were expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in federal court.

Arenas appeared in court in downtown Los Angeles, where he pleaded not guilty and was released on $50,000 bond. His trial is scheduled for September 23.

His attorney, Jerome Friedberg, declined to comment in detail, saying he had limited time to review the case with Arenas.

The case adds to the former NBA star’s controversial post-retirement headlines. Arenas last played in the league in 2012, concluding a career that included three All-Star selections but was also marred by off-court incidents.

News.Az