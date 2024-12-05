Ex-Turkish FM urges Armenia to positively respond to Azerbaijan’s peace efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mevlut Cavusoglu, former foreign minister of Türkiye and head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, urged Armenia to positively respond to Armenia’s peace efforts in the region.

“Everyone should understand that it is futile to purchase weapons and conduct repeated drills, and covet the lands of neighboring states,” said Cavusoglu as he addressed the second international conference “The right to return: Advancing justice for Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia” in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.Cavusoglu acknowledged the difficulty in achieving lasting peace after 30 years of injustice“After 30 years of injustice, we know that establishing lasting peace will be difficult. However, as Türkiye, we will continue to do everything in our power to foster peace in the region,” he added.

News.Az