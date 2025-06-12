Ex-UFC star Ben Askren back home amid serious health battle

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former UFC star Ben Askren has returned home as he continues to recover from a serious health crisis, according to longtime friend and podcast co-host Daniel Cormier.

The MMA community has been waiting with bated breath for an update on the former Bellator and ONE world champion, which has now been delivered by his friend and podcast co-host, Daniel Cormier, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Last week, the ex-UFC fighter’s family called for ‘prayers’ after it was reported he was in critical condition.

Ben Askren is currently battling a severe case of pneumonia brought on by a staph infection.

On Wednesday, Cormier shared some positive information about Askren’s current situation.

The former dual-weight UFC champion suggested his pal still has a long recovery road ahead of him as he implored fans to continue to support the Askren family during this tough time.

“Ben Askren, our good friend from ‘Funky and the Champ’, is having a hard time,” Cormier began.

“That night that we did the last episode of ‘Funky and the Champ’, Ben was complaining about some issues. He had some infections. He had a really tough time when he went to that convention in Vegas, he was stuck there for a while”

Cormier went on to say Askren is ‘back home’ with his family, but he didn’t clarify if that meant the retired welterweight has been transferred to another hospital in his home city or if he’d been discharged altogether.

“I wanna report to you guys that he’s now back home in Wisconsin. He’s with his family, his beautiful wife, Amy,” Cormier said.

“Everybody is just kind of praying that Ben gets better and we can start moving forward with life for Ben.

“It’s so sad. I don’t know how things like this happen to someone who is so good because Ben Askren is a good guy.

“Pray for Amy, guys. Pray for the kids. Ben, we love you, buddy.

“We are constantly thinking about him every single day.

“I cannot wait for the next ‘Funky and the Champ’ because we’ll talk about that so much more.”

On Monday evening, the mother of Askren’s three children posted a statement on social media.

“Feeling so incredibly thankful for our friends and community,” Amy wrote in a Facebook post shared to her Instagram story. “It’s times like this that remind you how truly blessed you are.

“I feel God moving through the love and support we have received. I’m sorry if I haven’t had the chance to respond to you, but know I’ve seen your messages, and each one has meant so much to me.

“Please keep praying for Ben.”

