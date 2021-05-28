Ex-U.S. envoy calls for rapid demarcation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is important to complete the demarcation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan as quickly as possible, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, told News.Az.

He was commenting on Armenia’s recent armed provocations against Azerbaijan.

“I’ve seen the latest reports of possible Armenian shots being fired at Azerbaijani troops. But we discussed before that as long as the Armenia-Azerbaijan border is not demarcated, there would be disputes, and they can escalate at any time to violence. So, it is important to demarcate the border as quickly as possible,” Bryza said.

Bryza said that some in Armenia would like to attract Russia and other members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) into the dispute on the Armenian side. “However, Russia has made absolutely clear that it has no intention of doing that. Just a couple of days ago, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Russia will be happy to play a mediating role in the Armenia-Azerbaijan border demarcation talks. Lavrov also called on the parties to ease the tensions,” he added.

News.Az