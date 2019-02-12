Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi city talks consequences of repeated quake

+ ↺ − 16 px

The repeated earthquake that occurred Feb. 11 night in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi city didn’t lead to serious consequences in the district, chief architect of the Sh

He said that members of the commission examined the territory of the district immediately after the earthquake.

“There were no serious problems,” he noted. “There were no appeals in connection with aftershocks. The appeals received by the commission are related to the earthquake that occurred Feb. 5. The commission members continue to inspect homes and facilities on the basis of the previously received appeals. The commission inspects homes and facilities on the ground and makes the corresponding decisions.”

On Feb. 5-6, five earthquakes were recorded in various districts of Azerbaijan. An earthquake was recorded on Feb. 5 at 23:31 (GMT+4), 11 km south-west of the Pirgulu station, in the territory of Ismayilli district. According to data from the Republican Seismic Survey Center, the earthquake was felt at its epicenter at a magnitude of 6, and 3-5 in its vicinity. Destruction has been mainly reported in the Shamakhi district.

A 3-point earthquake was recorded on Feb. 6 at 02:34 (GMT+4), 8 km south-west of the Pirgulu station, in the territory of Ismayilli district, with another being recorded at 04:25 (GMT+4). Victims were provided with first aid, after which they were discharged. No casualties have been reported.

News.Az

