Expert: Azerbaijan-Armenia peace platform of great importance

Azerbaijan and Armenia must find the strength to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on their own, Elkhan Alasgarov, PhD, head of the expert council of the Baku International Policy and Security Network (Baku Network), said.

He made the remarks in Baku Mar. 14 at a conference titled “The Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Origins, Peacemaking and the Role of Civil Society.”

“The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has remained unresolved for a long time,” Alasgarov said. “The activity of the OSCE MG co-chairs, big states to settle the conflict has given no results.”

The expert added that the Azerbaijan-Armenia Platform for Peace, initiated by Azerbaijan, is of great importance, Trend reports.

“Sometimes Azerbaijan is accused of being supporter of military solution to the conflict,” Alasgarov said. “However, it is not so, because Azerbaijan is taking concrete steps to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict peacefully, and the conference being held in Baku today is one of such steps.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

