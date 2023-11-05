Expert from Africa thanks Azerbaijan for its dedication to complete elimination of colonialism (VIDEO)

Geopolitics expert from Senegal Ibrahim Diagne became a guest of the author's Global Discussion program on CBC TV, where he thanked Azerbaijan for its commitment to complete elimination of French colonialism in Africa, News.Az reports.

Answering a question of the program’s host Anastasia Lavrina about his country’s colonial past, the expert replied that French policy was littered with blood and brought a lot of pain to the African peoples, killing all those who stood for freedom and independence.

“I don’t believe that France will apologize for its morally disgusting behavior in the past, because by doing so they will have to admit their guilt. During the entire colonial period, France committed many acts of genocide. But time will force Paris to apologize,” said Ibrahim Diagne.

According to the expert, France wants to maintain its influence in Africa, including for the sake of economic gain, which allows it to maintain political influence.

“France is not ready to change its attitude to allow former colonies to develop independently. Paris refuses to see the former colonies as equal partners. But African countries will not give up and will defend their freedom,” concluded Ibrahim Diagne.

News.Az

