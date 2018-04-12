Expert: ODIHR mission’s views on presidential election in Azerbaijan are pre-prepared provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The views of members of the observation mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) on the presidential election in Azerbaijan are a pre-prepared provocation, political analyst Bahruz Guliyev told Trend on April 12.

He made the remarks commenting on the preliminary conclusions of the OSCE/ODIHR presented at a press conference on April 12. The mission, which voiced opinions not reflecting the reality observed at the election, announced that the final report will be made public within two months.

The expert noted that provocation and bias was initially felt in the work of the observation mission.

“They were aimed at criticizing Azerbaijan. All international observers, who watched the presidential election in Azerbaijan, had positive attitude and highly appreciated the process, but the OSCE/ODIHR wanted to demonstrate a completely prejudiced stance,” Guliyev said.

He said that, in fact, the preliminary conclusions of the OSCE/ODIHR were prepared not after the elections and on the basis of observations, but in advance and upon order.

“This statement by the OSCE/ODIHR was prepared upon the orders of outside forces that do not like Azerbaijan. What was the remark about Azerbaijan? It was alleged that differences were put between candidates and not everyone was allowed to nominate candidacy. In reality, the people, who they claim were subjected to pressure, themselves did not want to participate in the election and no pressure was imposed on them. Therefore, it becomes clear that their statement is absolutely biased. We proved to them that the statement they made does not reflect reality and was prepared in advance,” the expert said.

He added that the ODIHR observation mission came to Azerbaijan not to observe the election, but on a political order and to blacken the country.

“Their goal was disclosed by Azerbaijani reporters. It became known that they arrived in the country at the request of some anti-Azerbaijan forces to realize their nefarious intentions. They did not succeed,” Guliyev said.

Azerbaijan held a presidential election on April 11.

Eight candidates were registered for the election. Six of the candidates were nominated by political parties, one candidate was a self-nominee and another candidate was nominated by an initiative group.

The incumbent head of state, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev garnered 86.03 percent of votes in the election, according to the votes counted in 5,641 polling stations.

