Explosion at Dnipro school injures two students

Authorities reported that both minors sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition. Police, investigators, and juvenile officers quickly responded, documenting the scene and carrying out initial investigative measures, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials are evaluating the legal classification of the incident and are considering opening a criminal case, citing possible violations of safety regulations during the demonstration.

The school explosion coincided with a separate blast at a police administrative building in Dnipro the same day, which caused property damage but no injuries. Authorities have not reported any connection between the two events.