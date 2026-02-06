Explosion rocks Pakistan's Islamabad, casualties feared

+ ↺ − 16 px

Multiple casualties were feared on Friday after an explosion was reported in an imambargah (religious site) in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The explosion occurred at the Tarlai Imambargah, situated in the Shehzad Town area of the federal capital, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

Police and Rescue 1122 personnel reached the site of the incident and initiated initial rescue operations.

An emergency was also imposed at the federal capital’s Polyclinic, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims), and CDA Hospital.

On the directives of the executive director (ED) Pims, an emergency has been enforced at the hospital, a spokesperson said.

The main emergency, orthopaedic, burn centre, and neurology departments have been activated, he added.

The injured are being shifted to Pims and Polyclinic Hospital.

Today’s incident comes less than three months after a suicide outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad’s G-11 area on November 11, 2025. Twelve people were killed and more than 30 were injured in the blast.

News.Az