Yandex metrika counter

US names Iran mission ‘Operation Epic Fury’

  • Middle East
  • Share
US names Iran mission ‘Operation Epic Fury’
Source: Getty Images

The US Department of War has named its Iran mission “Operation Epic Fury,” announcing the title in a social media post, News.Az reports.

The post marked the first public statement from the US military since the start of the joint US-Israeli attack.

The post was also shared by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in all capital letters alongside an American flag.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      