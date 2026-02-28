US names Iran mission ‘Operation Epic Fury’
The US Department of War has named its Iran mission “Operation Epic Fury,” announcing the title in a social media post, News.Az reports.
The post marked the first public statement from the US military since the start of the joint US-Israeli attack.
The post was also shared by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in all capital letters alongside an American flag.
By Nijat Babayev