Explosions hit sanctioned tankers off Türkiye, rescue efforts underway

Kairos was heading to Russia's Novorossiysk port when it reported "an external impact" causing a fire 28 nautical miles off the Turkish shore, Turkey's Maritime Affairs Directorate said.

It said another tanker, Virat, was reportedly struck some 35 nautical miles offshore, further east in the Black Sea, and rescue units and a commercial vessel were sent to the scene.

Heavy smoke was detected in the engine room but the 20 personnel on board were in good condition, it added.

Both Kairos and Virat are on a list of ships subject to sanctions imposed against Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to LSEG data.