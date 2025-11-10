Russia destroys four Ukrainian drone boats near Black Sea port of Tuapse

Russia destroys four Ukrainian drone boats near Black Sea port of Tuapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces on Monday destroyed four Ukrainian drone boats near the Black Sea port of Tuapse, a key outlet for Russian fuel exports, the local task force reported.

One of the drone boats detonated close to the coast, causing shock waves that damaged a building’s second-floor glazing, a garage, and a boathouse. No casualties were reported, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The port had previously suspended fuel exports, and the nearby oil refinery halted crude processing following Ukrainian drone attacks on November 2. Russian Railways has extended cargo delivery restrictions to Tuapse until November 13.

News.Az