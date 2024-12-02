Export of Russian pipeline gas to Europe up 15% over 11 months
Reuters
Russia’s export of pipeline gas to Europe increased by almost 15% in January-November 2024 to 29.3 bln cubic meters, News.az reports citing TASS.
Based on Gazprom’s daily data on transit via Ukraine and figures provided by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG). This volume already exceeds total supplies over the whole last year.
Over the same period in 2023, pipeline gas deliveries from Russia to Europe amounted to about 25.5 bln cubic meters. In FY 2023, Russian gas exports in that direction roughly totaled 28.15 bln cubic meters, according to Gazprom and ENTSOG. The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) estimated them at 27 bln cubic meters. According to data provided by the International Energy Agency (IEA), supplies of Russian pipeline gas to Europe (including Turkey) fell to the lowest level since the beginning of the 1970s and amounted to 45 bln cubic meters in 2023.
Total November gas deliveries from Russia to Europe equaled 2.75 bln cubic meters compared to 2.8 bln cubic meters in October, and 2.5 bln cubic meters in November 2023.
In particular, volumes supplied to western and central European countries via the Ukrainian territory in January-November 2024 equaled 14.1 bln cubic meters, which is 6.5% higher than in the previous year. In November, the pumping fell by 3.2% month-on-month and added 1.8% year-on-year to 1.27 bln cubic meters.
Deliveries via the TurkStream gas pipeline to southern and southeastern European states in January-November increased by 24% to 15.15 bln cubic meters. In November, export of Russian gas to Europe in this direction edged down by 0.4% compared with October and gained 16% compared with November 2023 to 1.48 bln cubic meters.
According to estimates by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, supplies of pipeline gas from Russia to Europe in January-October 2024 increased by 3 bln cubic meters. According to the IEA, they rose by more than 10% (or by over 2 bln cubic meters) in nine months.
