Extreme heat disrupts Australian Open, crowds drop

With the sun blazing and humidity rising, tournament organizers activated the Australian Open’s extreme heat policy early in the afternoon. Matches on outdoor courts were immediately suspended as conditions reached the highest level on the tournament’s Heat Stress Scale. Restart times were repeatedly delayed as the oppressive weather refused to ease, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While hot weather is a familiar feature of the year’s first Grand Slam, the severity of Saturday’s conditions kept thousands of would-be spectators away. Attendance for the day session reached just over 51,000 — roughly 10,000 fewer than the previous day and lower than the same session last year.

On the main showcourts, play resumed after roofs were closed to provide air-conditioned relief. Defending men’s champion Jannik Sinner benefited from the change, recovering from cramps to secure a four-set victory. “Got lucky today,” Sinner admitted. “The roof helped change the way certain points were played. It definitely helped me.”

Women’s defending champion Madison Keys also advanced comfortably in the morning session, finishing her match quickly before the worst of the heat set in. Fellow Americans Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova moved through with straight-set wins, grateful for shorter matches in harsh conditions. “I didn’t have to kill myself today,” Pegula said afterward.

Not all players found indoor conditions comfortable. Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti, who played a five-set match under a closed roof, said the air conditioning made the environment unexpectedly intense. “It was getting extreme,” he noted.

Fans across Melbourne Park sought shade, applied sunscreen, and used misting fans scattered around the venue. Some brought personal handheld fans, though many said they provided little relief. Others simply chose not to attend, deterred by the intense heat.

Organizers urged spectators to stay hydrated, wear hats, and take breaks indoors, while officials continued to monitor conditions closely.

With weather forecasts predicting continued high temperatures, the Australian Open faces further challenges balancing player safety, fan comfort, and uninterrupted play as Melbourne’s summer heat remains a formidable opponent.