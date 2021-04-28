Yandex metrika counter

Facebook quarterly revenue beats expectations

  • Economics
  • Share
Facebook quarterly revenue beats expectations

Facebook Inc beat market expectations for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, powered by higher ad spending by businesses during a pandemic-induced surge in online traffic.

Shares of Facebook rose 6.6% in trading after the bell.

Total revenue, which primarily consists of ad sales, rose to $26.17 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimate of $23.67 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Facebook’s monthly active users rose 10% to 2.85 billion, matching analyst expectations.

Net income for the fourth quarter came in at $9.5 billion, or $3.30 per share, compared with $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.37 per share. 

(c) Reuters

News.Az



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      