Failed bombs preceded deadly Bondi Beach shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian police say homemade explosive devices were thrown into a crowd at Bondi Beach before the mass shooting earlier this month, but failed to detonate, according to court documents released on Monday.

The attack, which took place during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on December 14, killed 15 people and injured dozens, shocking the nation and reigniting debate over gun laws and rising antisemitism in Australia, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Court filings state that the alleged attackers — a father and son — had prepared pipe bombs, a tennis ball bomb, and a larger improvised explosive device, which were thrown at the crowd moments before gunfire erupted. None of the explosives detonated.

Police say the suspects had been planning the attack for months and carried out reconnaissance at the Bondi beachfront park days earlier. CCTV footage showed them transporting long, bulky items wrapped in blankets from a rental property to a car hours before the attack.

One of the alleged gunmen, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, was shot dead by police at the scene. His 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, has been charged with 59 offences, including murder and terrorism. Investigators say Sajid Akram legally owned six firearms.

Authorities also recovered videos allegedly showing the suspects posing in front of an Islamic State flag and making statements explaining their motives, as well as bomb-making equipment and 3D-printed firearm components.

In response to the attack, the New South Wales parliament was recalled to debate sweeping new firearm restrictions, including limits on the number of guns individuals can own, bans on terror symbols, and expanded police powers during protests.

Although Australia already has some of the world’s strictest gun laws, officials say the Bondi shooting exposed loopholes. Police data shows more than 70 gun owners in New South Wales possess over 100 firearms each.

The tragedy has also intensified political pressure on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has faced criticism over the government’s response to rising antisemitism. Albanese apologized publicly, saying he felt the “weight of responsibility” for the attack.

As of Monday, 13 victims remain hospitalized, four of them in critical but stable condition. Public tributes left at Bondi Beach are being preserved for display at Jewish historical institutions.

News.Az