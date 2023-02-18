Famous photojournalist Reza Deghati’s "Khojaly: Wounded souls" exhibition opens in Brussels

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Belgium has hosted a photo-exhibition "Khojaly: Wounded souls" of a world-famous photojournalist Reza Deghati in Brussels, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Vagif Sadigov provided an insight into the Khojaly genocide - the mass slaughter of Azerbaijani civilians committed by Armenian armed forces in 1992, which took the lives of 613 civilians.

In his remarks, Reza Deghati said that he had chosen the profession of photojournalism because of his love for humanity. Deghati said that wars, natural disasters, and crises that cause the death of people, the destruction of buildings, historical monuments, and critical infrastructure leave irreparable wounds in the memories of the survivors.

As a part of the event, the pianist, composer and singer Nezrin Efendiyeva, granddaughter of Azerbaijan`s foremost composer Fikrat Amirov, accompanied by Astrid Gallez (flute) and Marie-Carmen Suarez (violin), performed various classical and contemporary works by world famous composers.

The attendees, including representatives of the diplomatic corps, European Union officials, representatives of the media, as well as cultural and academic circles of Belgium, were provided with detailed information about each photo presented at the exhibition.

News.Az