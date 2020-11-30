News.az
News
Reza Deghati
Tag:
Reza Deghati
CBC TV presents third film from "Karabakh portraits" series
(VIDEO)
17 Jul 2023-05:10
Famous photojournalist Reza Deghati’s "Khojaly: Wounded souls" exhibition opens in Brussels
18 Feb 2023-10:00
World-renowned photographer Reza Deghati awarded Azerbaijan’s Dostlug Order
25 Jul 2022-11:35
Prominent photographer Reza Deghati's exhibition held at ADA University
(PHOTO)
23 Sep 2021-13:26
World-renowned photographer Deghati visits Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar
(VIDEO)
08 Jun 2021-12:56
French photographer: Such mass destruction of cemeteries is unprecedented in history
06 Feb 2021-15:47
Photojournalist Reza Deghati highlights Armenian vandalism against grave of Azerbaijani poetess Khurshid Banu Natavan in Aghdam
27 Jan 2021-15:31
Reza Deghati: French media reported Second Karabakh War only from Armenia's viewpoint
(PHOTO)
19 Jan 2021-17:27
Armenian vandalism in Karabakh through the lens of photojournalist Reza Deghati
30 Nov 2020-16:26
