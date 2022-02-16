Famous travelers from several countries visit liberated Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Famous travelers from 21 countries on Wednesday embarked on a visit to Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.

They will visit the liberated lands along the Fuzuli-Shusha-Aghdam-Kalbajar-Lachin corridor-Gubadly-Zangilan route during the three-day trip.

As part of their trip, foreign travelers will get acquainted with the historical and cultural monuments in these territories, and the destruction committed by the Armenians during the occupation. They will also have the opportunity to see how these lands are being restored after liberation.

News.Az