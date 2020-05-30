FAO designs projects aimed at overcoming COVID-19 consequences in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations plans to implement various projects in Azerbaijan, which are aimed at overcoming the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Head of the FAO Partnership and Liaison Office in Azerbaijan Melek Chakmak told Trend.

"We are working along here in close cooperation with government agencies, and we hope that our efforts will deliver benefits," said Chakmak.

She added that FAO provided seven beekeepers from Azerbaijan’s Agdash and Gakh districts with 10 beehives and various tools for use on the farm.

Chakmak highlighted the sufficient for now volumes of food items produced in Azerbaijan, adding that it is necessary to maintain the supply chain and the level of international trade to ensure uninterrupted satisfaction of demand in the domestic market.

She added that the main goal of FAO is to fill the gaps in the agricultural value chain in post-pandemic, to ensure the sustainability of food production, to support as many countries as possible in the area of effective management of natural resources.

"Increasing food production and reducing supply chains, where possible and appropriate, is a huge advantage of global food systems, but to ensure a reliable food supply for all population groups, additional measures must be taken," the head of the office emphasized.

"The FAO office in the country is currently implementing various projects under three main spheres. Successful results have already been achieved under the natural resources management program related to forestry and fisheries," Chakmak noted.

In November 2016, FAO and the Azerbaijani government signed the Partnership Program for 2016-2020.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the FAO since 1995.

News.Az

News.Az