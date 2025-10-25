Fatah rejects any external guardianship over Palestinians

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Palestinian National Liberation Movement (Fatah) on Saturday rejected any form of external guardianship over the Palestinian people and said that opposition to a unified Palestinian authority would only deepen internal divisions, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement, Fatah said international involvement should be confined to monitoring the ceasefire and overseeing reconstruction within a set timeframe.

It stressed that security in Gaza must remain under the control of official Palestinian security forces, and that any international troops should be stationed only along the borders under a clear UN Security Council mandate, without infringing on Palestinian sovereignty.

The movement said the question of Palestinian arms should be resolved within a national framework that ensures a single authority, a unified security force, and the rule of law -- measures it said were essential to internal stability and to denying Israel grounds for further military action or political division.

On Friday, Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Fatah, agreed to form an interim technocratic committee to run Gaza. The non-partisan body, composed of figures from the enclave, will manage daily affairs and essential services, the factions said after Egyptian-mediated talks in Cairo.

A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, and the United States, took effect on Oct. 11. Its first phase includes a prisoner exchange, the entry of humanitarian aid, and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops.

Israel and the United States have opposed any future role for Hamas in governing Gaza and have demanded the group's disarmament. Despite the truce, both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violations.

