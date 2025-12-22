Greece backs two-state solution as Palestinian president seeks int'l pressure on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday urged the international community to pressure Israel to halt actions he said are undermining Palestinian institutions and the two-state solution, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Speaking at a joint press conference with visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Ramallah, Abbas cited Israeli settlement expansion, settler violence, and the withholding of Palestinian tax revenues as destructive measures, WAFA reported.

He reaffirmed his readiness to work with mediators to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in line with international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Abbas highlighted the role Greece and the EU could play in promoting regional peace and stability, and stressed the urgent need to implement the Gaza peace plan and relevant UN resolutions.

He urged enabling the Palestinian government and its national security forces to fully assume their responsibilities, alongside speeding up reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

Mitsotakis voiced deep condolences for the loss of civilian lives in Gaza, and reaffirmed Greece's commitment to international humanitarian law, WAFA reported.

He outlined Greece's humanitarian efforts in the region, and reiterated his country's unwavering support for a two-state solution as the path to lasting peace.

News.Az