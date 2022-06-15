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General Commander
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The Palestinian National Liberation Movement Fatah has unanimously re-elected Mahmoud Abbas as Chairman and General Commander during its 8th General Conference held in Ramallah. The announcement came during the opening session of the gathering, which brought together thousands of members to discuss the next stage of the Palestinian political agenda.15 May 2026-10:56
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The new commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been announced.01 Mar 2026-09:25
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Chief-Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Brigadier General Esmail Qaani has been seen attending the funeral ceremony of Major General Abbas Nilforoushan in the Iranian capital Tehran, News.Az reports citing IRNA.15 Oct 2024-11:13
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