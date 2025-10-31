FBI makes arrests in Michigan over potential Halloween terror plot

+ ↺ − 16 px

The FBI arrested several individuals in Michigan accused of planning a “violent attack over Halloween weekend,” agency director Kash Patel said Friday.

Details about the suspects and the nature of the alleged terror plot have not yet been released, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Patel praised law enforcement for their work, saying, “Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland.”

Officials say more information will be provided as the investigation continues.

